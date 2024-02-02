New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $36.32 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 489,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortive were worth $36,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Fortive during the third quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Fortive by 1,590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Fortive by 683.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $82.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.12. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $82.36. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

