New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $38.60 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,136 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Verisk Analytics worth $38,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,659,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 70.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,802,000 after buying an additional 552,750 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 754,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,441,000 after purchasing an additional 434,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,612,000 after purchasing an additional 346,785 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Shares of VRSK opened at $246.62 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.74 and a 52-week high of $249.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.62 and its 200-day moving average is $237.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.54, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $719,304 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

