New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $38.99 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Apollo Global Management worth $38,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $511,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.41 and its 200-day moving average is $88.56.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

