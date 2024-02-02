New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,760 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Biogen worth $34,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Biogen by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Biogen by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Biogen by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,227,000 after acquiring an additional 64,844 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Biogen by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $247.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.86 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $276.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Biogen

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.