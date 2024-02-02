New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 23,485 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,485 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Dollar General worth $36,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE DG opened at $135.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $235.00. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.48 and its 200 day moving average is $132.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

