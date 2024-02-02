New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 36,489 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,489 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $39,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,765,746,000 after acquiring an additional 870,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,972,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,452,410,000 after acquiring an additional 134,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,696,000 after acquiring an additional 114,598 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AMETEK by 643.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,558 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME stock opened at $165.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.52 and a 52-week high of $166.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AME shares. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

