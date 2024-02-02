New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 79,527 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,527 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Welltower worth $36,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 117.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL opened at $88.21 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.18 and a 52-week high of $93.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 183.77, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.79.

Read Our Latest Report on Welltower

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.