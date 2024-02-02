Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $370,000 Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 84.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,793. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average of $61.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,974 shares of company stock valued at $123,226. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

