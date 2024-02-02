Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 377 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

VLO traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.44. 682,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186,306. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

