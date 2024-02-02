Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Takes $296,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $2.39 on Friday, hitting $95.85. The stock had a trading volume of 21,932,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,444,297. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day moving average of $93.26. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $109.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.3101 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

