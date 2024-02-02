Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.48.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Insider Activity at Newmont

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Newmont by 101,647.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 17.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,291,000 after buying an additional 12,360,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,771 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Up 3.1 %

NEM stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

