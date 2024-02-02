NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

NXRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.25.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $798.85 million, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $52.83.

In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 73,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,723,000 after acquiring an additional 100,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

