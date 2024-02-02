NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NEE. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.85.

NEE opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.90. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after buying an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,712,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,501 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,653,000 after purchasing an additional 455,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

