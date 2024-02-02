Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) PT Raised to C$8.75 at National Bankshares

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Laurentian set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.58.

Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at C$8.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$565.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.41. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$6.08 and a 52-week high of C$11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 36.57%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

