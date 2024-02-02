NFT Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00016443 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00017684 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,065.46 or 0.99972912 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010958 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.37 or 0.00184246 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

