Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $233.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $250.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NSC. TD Cowen cut Norfolk Southern from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $235.35.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $255.23 on Monday. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $255.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

