Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Cut to $235.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.35.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $255.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $255.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.