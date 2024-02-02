Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Raises Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.664 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Novo Nordisk A/S has increased its dividend by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years. Novo Nordisk A/S has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

NYSE NVO opened at $115.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $519.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.58 and a twelve month high of $116.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 95.14% and a net margin of 36.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14,777.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

