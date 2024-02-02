Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $664.46 million during the quarter. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 22.64%.

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.31. 10,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,902. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average is $47.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $38.75 and a 1-year high of $55.54.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVZMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

About Novozymes A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in North America, India, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, South East Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.