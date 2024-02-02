Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Acquired by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,643,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.36. 36,562 shares of the stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

