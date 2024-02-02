Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

OCSL opened at $19.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $21.64.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $101.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.70%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,137,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,883,000 after acquiring an additional 66,066 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,732,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 39.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.