Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,874 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OII shares. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 2.51.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

