Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75,664 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORI. StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of ORI opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $30.60.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

