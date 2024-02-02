Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.60. 271,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 606,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 16.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 29,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $435,879.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,112.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 29,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $435,879.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,112.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Naseem Zojwalla sold 7,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $110,721.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,759 shares in the company, valued at $560,343.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,146 shares of company stock worth $926,666. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

