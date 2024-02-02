OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

OncoCyte Price Performance

OCX stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.95. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 77.26% and a negative net margin of 3,923.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

