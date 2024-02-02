Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) PT Raised to $30.00

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright to $30.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($13.82) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($3.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($3.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($14.27) EPS.

ONCT has been the subject of several other reports. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of ONCT opened at $9.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a market cap of $28.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.41. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by ($0.40). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,330.05% and a negative return on equity of 85.29%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 845,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 728,200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 336,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

