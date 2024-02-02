Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares dropped 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$54.42 and last traded at C$55.27. Approximately 206,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 439,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$59.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Open Text alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OTEX

Open Text Trading Down 6.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Open Text

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.41. The firm has a market cap of C$15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, Senior Officer James Prentiss Donohue sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.27, for a total transaction of C$39,222.98. In other news, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 32,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.27, for a total transaction of C$1,289,042.70. Also, Senior Officer James Prentiss Donohue sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.27, for a total transaction of C$39,222.98. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Open Text

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.