Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,399 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $13,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.9% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 21.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.5% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE SAP traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.75. 217,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.25. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $112.57 and a 52 week high of $177.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

