Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 476 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $10,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 5.5 %

NYSE CI traded up $17.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $324.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,806. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $327.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.75.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

