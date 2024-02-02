Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,379 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.83. The company had a trading volume of 179,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,228. The stock has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.91 and a 12 month high of $202.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.64.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECL

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.