Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,399 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Graphic Packaging worth $10,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GPK. Bank of America raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE:GPK traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,184. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.84. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

