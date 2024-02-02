Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,261,000 after buying an additional 207,702 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $4,675,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 68.0% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

CVS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,528,019. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.02.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

