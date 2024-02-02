Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Gartner worth $14,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,412,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Gartner by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Gartner by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 17,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $462.78. The stock had a trading volume of 67,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.30. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $471.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $448.20 and its 200 day moving average is $389.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.25.

In other news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total value of $5,862,309.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 675,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,575,346.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

