Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $11.22 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Diageo by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Diageo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,159,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,182,000 after purchasing an additional 29,369 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Diageo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.24. The stock had a trading volume of 386,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.90. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

