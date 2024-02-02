Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $13.46 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Tyson Foods worth $13,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after buying an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,250,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,627,000 after buying an additional 2,095,597 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 683.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,656,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,525,000 after buying an additional 1,444,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $88,864,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.31. 491,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,973. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.97, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $65.31.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently -103.70%.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

