Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.49. 428,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,864. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.74. The company has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

