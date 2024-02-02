Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.74. 824,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,261. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.61. The firm has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $269.34.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

