Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 237 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $10,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,745,578,000 after buying an additional 3,116,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after buying an additional 455,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,584,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $933,087,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $396,532,000 after buying an additional 54,085 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DRI traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.54. 106,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,821. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.20 and its 200-day moving average is $155.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.58.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

