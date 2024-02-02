Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,517 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $15,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.29. 85,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,314. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.54, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.80. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.74 and a twelve month high of $249.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

