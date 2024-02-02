Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,117 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,533 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $9,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.94. 689,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,523. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.39. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

