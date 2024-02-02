Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 32,767 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,767 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.48% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 597,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,432,000 after acquiring an additional 260,266 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,863,000. Cosner Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,402,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 160,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 113,594 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 96,521 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $64.92. 48,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $65.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.17.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

