Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of Regal Rexnord worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the second quarter worth about $4,474,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the second quarter worth about $864,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 60.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 326,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,675,000 after buying an additional 122,977 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the second quarter worth about $14,408,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 8.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRX traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $137.41. 104,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,934. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -760.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.22. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -777.78%.

In other news, Director Theodore D. Crandall purchased 2,000 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,479.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on RRX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

