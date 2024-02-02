Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

NYSE:CP traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $83.03. The stock had a trading volume of 441,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,487. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average of $76.46. The stock has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

