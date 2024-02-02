Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.63 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,605 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $2.08 on Friday, reaching $143.66. 234,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,094. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.22. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.10.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Scotiabank raised Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.90.

View Our Latest Report on ILMN

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.