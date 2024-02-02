Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $8.66 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE UNP traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.15. 313,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,852. The firm has a market cap of $150.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $249.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

