Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,122,411,000 after acquiring an additional 147,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,666,886,000 after acquiring an additional 134,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,320,000 after acquiring an additional 91,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,639,518,000 after acquiring an additional 233,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.86.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $406.65. 245,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,223. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.32 and a 200-day moving average of $392.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $318.88 and a 1 year high of $434.21.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

