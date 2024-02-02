Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,893 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,539 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.14. 585,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,142. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.40. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PXD

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.