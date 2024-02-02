Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,547 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NFLX traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $563.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,519,290. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $579.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $490.17 and its 200 day moving average is $442.93. The firm has a market cap of $244.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,037 shares of company stock valued at $127,771,740 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.