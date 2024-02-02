Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,621 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $10,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RTX traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,510,276. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $132.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

