Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,998 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,014 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $408,331,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $300,963,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.62. The stock had a trading volume of 804,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,378. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $97.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.